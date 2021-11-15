Quick Questions | Sean Reffell

Sean Reffell was next up to tackle some questions for all of our Sarries supporters!

FIRSTS:

Live sporting event?

Tottenham at White Hart Lane, not a Spurs fan but a mate had a ticket!

Time you picked up a rugby ball?

Four years old, watching my brother play

Celebrity Crush?

Sophia Vergara

Gig you went to?

Never been!

Broken bone?

None fortunately enough

Pet?

Never had any

Thing you do after a game?

Eat and sleep!

Thing you eat on a game day?

Chicken and pasta

Country you visited?

Barbados

Club you played for?

Bromley RFC

LASTS:

Book you read?

Green Lights by Matthew McConaughey

Thing you bought?

Shoe cleaner

Thing you ate?

Spaghetti Bolognese

Thing you googled?

I’m looking for a PS5!

Holiday you went on?

Amsterdam

Sport you played besides rugby?

Football

Time you watched a live sport?

West Ham v Man City

Person you called?

Mum

Team mates you’d like to be stuck in a lift with?

Sam Wainwright, can imagine him being restless!

Thing that made you laugh on a rugby pitch?

Swinno’s spiral kick to touch last season!