Quick Questions | Sean Reffell
Sean Reffell was next up to tackle some questions for all of our Sarries supporters!
FIRSTS:
Live sporting event?
Tottenham at White Hart Lane, not a Spurs fan but a mate had a ticket!
Time you picked up a rugby ball?
Four years old, watching my brother play
Celebrity Crush?
Sophia Vergara
Gig you went to?
Never been!
Broken bone?
None fortunately enough
Pet?
Never had any
Thing you do after a game?
Eat and sleep!
Thing you eat on a game day?
Chicken and pasta
Country you visited?
Barbados
Club you played for?
Bromley RFC
LASTS:
Book you read?
Green Lights by Matthew McConaughey
Thing you bought?
Shoe cleaner
Thing you ate?
Spaghetti Bolognese
Thing you googled?
I’m looking for a PS5!
Holiday you went on?
Amsterdam
Sport you played besides rugby?
Football
Time you watched a live sport?
West Ham v Man City
Person you called?
Mum
Team mates you’d like to be stuck in a lift with?
Sam Wainwright, can imagine him being restless!
Thing that made you laugh on a rugby pitch?
Swinno’s spiral kick to touch last season!