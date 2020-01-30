Quins sign Gray on loan

Hooker Joe Gray has joined Harlequins on loan for the remainder of the season.

The former England international has featured six times for Saracens this term and heads to The Stoop with the opportunity of more game time.

Gray joined Sarries in September 2018 and been an ultimate professional throughout his time with the Men in Black.

Not only providing competition in the front row, his experience has proved invaluable to the young players at the club.

Everyone at Saracens would like to wish Joe all the best for the rest of the season and beyond.

The 31-year-old, who described coming on in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Munster as one of his favourite Saracens memories, said: “I’ve made some really fond memories at Saracens. It is a really special group of coaches and players who will remain close friends of mine for years to come.

“I’ve enjoyed some great experiences on and off the field, and having my son watch me play for the first time is something I’ll never forget. Thank you to everyone at the club, I’m grateful to have had the opportunity.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: “Joe’s professionalism has been brilliant and it has been a pleasure to have him at Saracens. We’d like to wish him and Lottie all the best for the future.”

Saracens have the option to recall Gray at any time.