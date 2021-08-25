Rachel Laqeretabua staying at Saracens

Saracens is excited to announce that Rachel Laqeretabua is the latest player to sign a new deal for the 2021/22 season.

The winger was a regular in the starting line-up last season and is a proven try-scorer at the top level, making her a highly valuable member of the group.

The 24-year-old joined from Richmond in 2019 and has made 18 appearances for the Women in Black since moving across London, including the Premier 15s final at the end of last season at Kingsholm.

Laqeretabua is delighted to be remaining at StoneX Stadium for another spell.

“I’m excited for another year with Sarries and always grateful for the opportunity to grow. We have a lot to build on from last year but I’m positive about the season ahead and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”