Randstad to become the club’s Official Recruitment Partner.

Saracens is delighted to announce Randstad will become the club’s Official Recruitment Partner for the 2020/21 season.

The world’s largest recruitment and HR service company has been involved with Saracens for three years and will be the club’s first ever recruitment partner.

Over the past three years, Randstad has worked alongside Saracens Foundation, assisting the great work the charity does in helping inmates at The Mount and Feltham prisons draw up their CVs and work on interviewing techniques for future job opportunities.

Success depends on the people around you. At Randstad, we believe in the power of people: our goal is to help unlock a world of exciting career opportunities for our candidates whilst ensuring our clients have top class support at all times.

Our specialist consultants across the UK are experts in their local markets. Working across over 70 branches in England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland our teams are focused on matching the right candidate with the right workplace.

Adam Nicoll, Marketing Director, Randstad UK: “Bolstering our multi-year relationship with Saracens to ‘partnership’ status this season made complete sense to us. As a recruitment company, we are all about top talent, teamwork, honesty and drive. The synergy around core values with Saracens is obvious.

“The last year or so has been incredibly difficult for many businesses, and I believe that loyalty to what you believe in, is one pillar which can help all of us build back better. As the largest recruitment company in the world, we look forward to growing together with the best club rugby side in the world.”

Saracens Group Head of Partnerships Lucy Englander said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce our latest recruit to the partner family – Randstad!

“We have known the team at Randstad for a little while now through their involvement with our Saracens Foundation and attendance at matchdays, but to solidify the relationship into a formal partnership is fantastic!

“We want to thank Randstad for their continued support and we are very much looking forward to working together.”