Re-watch Saracens Men vs Leicester Tigers XV

Saracens Wolfpack members can now watch full coverage of Saturday’s pre-season friendly win over Leicester Tigers on the website.

Thousands tuned in first time round to watch an entertaining contest between two young sides at Copthall Stadium which saw a total of 69 points scored.

Re-live the action by using your Wolfpack membership login to sign in.

A Saracens Wolfpack membership is FREE – sign up now to enjoy more live streams in the future.