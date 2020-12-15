Saracens

Together Saracens

Saracens v Leicester Tigers XVFriendly Match

Re-watch Saracens Men vs Leicester Tigers XV

15-12-2020 Club News - Lewis Hancock

Saracens Wolfpack members can now watch full coverage of Saturday’s pre-season friendly win over Leicester Tigers on the website.

Thousands tuned in first time round to watch an entertaining contest between two young sides at Copthall Stadium which saw a total of 69 points scored.

Re-live the action by using your Wolfpack membership login to sign in.

A Saracens Wolfpack membership is FREE – sign up now to enjoy more live streams in the future.

Click here and sign in to re-watch Saracens Men vs Leicester Tigers XV
