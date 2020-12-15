Re-watch Saracens Men vs Leicester Tigers XV
Saracens Wolfpack members can now watch full coverage of Saturday’s pre-season friendly win over Leicester Tigers on the website.
Thousands tuned in first time round to watch an entertaining contest between two young sides at Copthall Stadium which saw a total of 69 points scored.
Re-live the action by using your Wolfpack membership login to sign in.
A Saracens Wolfpack membership is FREE – sign up now to enjoy more live streams in the future.
Latest News Articles
Saracens Women vs Loughborough Lightning now behind closed... Saracens Women vs Loughborough Lightning...
Saracens Women’s match against Loughborough Lightning on Saturday 19th December will now...
A massive credit to everyone who came down – Hooley... A massive credit to everyone who came...
Saracens Men returned to action in front of 1,000 spectators on Saturday as they overcame...