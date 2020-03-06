Redeem your Saracens Junior Membership benefit!

Don’t miss out on one of the fantastic No.10 Pack and Junior Wolfpack membership benefits – the chance to be involved in the Tottenham Hotspur pre-match experience at The Showdown!

Saracens will head to Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday 28th March, one of the most exciting sports venues in Europe, for the first instalment of The Showdown!

The opportunity for your Junior Sarrie to take part in the pre-match experience would make for an unforgettable day!

What does the pre-match experience involve?

20 Junior Sarries will have the chance to lead out 800 Saracens Partner Club members in a parade. This parade will take place along the pitch, before the game, and will be shown on the big screens around the stadium!

Register now for the chance to be part of this great experience!

For the chance to be involved in the pre-match experience for the Saracens vs Harlequins fixture, please register your interest below. Entrants will be picked at random and we will email you if you have been successful with more information about the day. Your Junior Sarrie must be a No.10 Pack or Junior Wolfpack member to enter.

Please note your Junior Sarrie will need to be seven years old or above to take part. They must be available to attend the match on Saturday 28th March and will need to possess a ticket for the game (no tickets are included in the experience). If you would like to watch the experience you will also need to have a match ticket.

Please complete one form per child if you have multiple Junior Sarrie members.

Registration closes on Monday 9th March. Successful members will be notified by email that week with more information about the day.