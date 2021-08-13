Register your interest for Saracens Women’s match tickets

With the continued growth and expansion of women’s rugby across the globe, 2021 saw even more outstanding performances and entertainment provided by the Saracens Women’s squad across the domestic, international and Olympic stage.

The introduction of the Saracens Women’s seasonal membership will help ensure Saracens stay at the forefront of women’s elite rugby and will enable the club to support our women’s players so that they can be the best that they can be in an increasingly professional environment. All money from the Women’s seasonal membership will be reinvested into the women’s game.

Rest assured, all those who purchased a Multi Season Membership prior to 1st July 2021 will retain free access to the women’s games for the duration of their membership, i.e. through to the end of the 2021/22 or 2022/23 season.

Whether you’re an existing Seasonal Member or just interested in match tickets we would love to know which games you would like to attend to help us deliver the very best match day experience.