Rentokil Initial announced as Saracens’ official hygiene partner

Saracens Rugby Club is delighted to announce Rentokil Initial as the Club’s Official Hygiene Partner for the restart of the 2019/20 campaign.

With Rugby’s Gallagher Premiership set to return on Saturday 15th of August, this strategic partnership, believed to be a first in UK sport, will help to ensure the ‘Safe Return to Sport’ at Allianz Park, ahead of rugby’s return to NW4 on Saturday 22nd August, when Saracens take on London rivals Harlequins.

Rentokil Initial will be providing a combination of bespoke disinfection services as well as installing hand sanitiser dispensers as the club prioritises the health and safety of its players, staff and stakeholders. Disinfection treatments will be tailored to each individual area of the site from the players’ changing rooms, to the stands and the main hospitality concourse, and will include the use of UV lamps, electrostatic disinfection, mist blowing space treatment as well as conventional ultra low volume (ULV) disinfection fogging.

Saracens is committed to taking the necessary steps to provide a safe environment at Allianz Park for players, staff, stakeholders and, when the time is right, the welcome return of supporters.

“We are really pleased and proud to announce this strategic partnership with Rentokil Initial,” Saracens Operations Director, Richard Gregg, said.

“As a Club, caring for our people is at the heart of everything we do and the safety of our players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance to us. As we gear up for our DCMS stage 3 delivery and return to domestic competition, with games played behind closed doors taking place at Allianz Park, the partnership provides the venue with an ability to create an environment fitting for some of the best players in the world.

“We will utilise services such as Electrostatic Disinfection, Mist Blower Space Treatment and UV Disinfection in addition to a widespread distribution of hand sanitisers and hygiene points supplied by Rentokil Initial, a globally recognised brand, to ensure players and staff are safe, secure and protected at all times. Spectators will benefit from this when they return in the future, and when we welcome supporters back to our stadium they can be reassured it will be to a hygienically clean environment supported by Rentokil Initial products and services.”

Jamie Woodhall, Technical and Innovation Manager, Rentokil Specialist Hygiene and Initial Washroom Hygiene, said: “We are proud to be supporting Saracens Rugby Club with a best-practice approach to hygiene and cross contamination prevention.

“When it comes to Coronavirus disinfection, prevention and protection, each facility is different and must undergo a detailed assessment that takes into account its use, number of people present, footfall and latest government guidance.

“We are working closely with Saracens to provide appropriate treatment so that their players, staff and others stakeholders have confidence every touchpoint within the facility has been considered and disinfected. All of our technicians are accredited and certified specialist cleaning professionals.”

Partnering with experts to protect the Saracens family and the safe return of rugby. #TogetherSafer