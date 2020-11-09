RETURN OF THE PACK

There will be plenty of familiar faces on show when Saracens Mavericks take to the court for the 2021 season as seven superstars have put pen to paper and will return for unfinished business.

Kat Ratnapala is delighted to be able to welcome back so many of the squad who were ready to compete for last season’s title, retaining the core of a team who had their eyes firmly set on the top four.

Returning in the black and red are:

Sasha Corbin #6 – Captain

A player who has helped propel netball to new levels in the country, Sasha has become a household name known for her personality on, and off the court. She continues to be a phenomenal presence for Mavericks, mixing up remarkable athleticism and speed when in the mid-court to keeping team spirits high with her infectious persona behind-the-scenes. Sasha delivers every year and in 2021 she will be hoping to lead the team back to glory.

The fan-favourite said: “Genuinely can’t wait to finish off what we started, such an exciting team with unfinished business but now there’s an even bigger flame that’s been lit. Things look and feel a lot different now but I can tell you, this will still be a season to remember“

Steph Collard #67

An exceptional teammate, Steph is fully committed to every endeavour she enters. Balancing a full-time physio role and training with squad, she provides the inspiration when it comes to determination and loyalty. Known for her brilliant understanding of the game and an insatiable thirst to increase her on-court knowledge, Steph will push her teammates just as hard as she pushes herself.

The mid-court maestro said: “I’m really excited to be back for my 6th season at Mavericks. Last year there was a massive buzz within the team, and we feel like there is unfinished business. We’re looking forward to building on what we started last year and seeing what this group can do.”

Beth Ecuyer-Dale #86

The epitome of versatility, Beth continues to impress in every position that mid-court has to offer. A successful 2020 saw her called into the Roses Futures programme and this was just an indication to the potential that Beth possesses. Making court coverage and transition seem effortless, her timing, poise and speed will provide formidable support to the Mavericks in 2021.

Looking ahead to another campaign with the team, Beth said: “Thrilled to be back for my 4th season at Mavericks. I am excited to see what this team can achieve, and I am really looking forward to the 2021 season.”

Chloe Essam #92

Chloe takes her place in the squad for the second consecutive season and has impressed with her work rate on the training court. A versatile player in the final third of the court, Chloe is progressing into a fine player and her hunger to learn and drive to improve make her a valuable asset as Mavericks look to push on next season. With more time to blend with the squad, another big year is on the cards for youngster.

Chole can barely contain her eagerness for the new season, she said: “Super excited for the opportunity to resign for Saracens Mavericks for a second season. To get back to training and playing with the squad, and to pick up where we left off last season. Cannot wait to regroup, build, and go again! Bring on 2021.”

Georgia Lees #89

An artist within an orchestra, Georgia is known for being studious on and off the court. Mixing high academic studies with full-time training, she is as talented as she is hard-working. Georgia shows a tenacious desire to get her hands on the ball in the mid-court and when she does have possession, it is rarely wasted. Patience, calmness, and skill allow her to seamlessly connect with the Mavericks attack and find shooters with ease.

Georgia has her eyes firmly fixed on another strong campaign, she said: “I cannot wait to be back in the red and black for the 2021 season. After finishing last season early it’s going to feel even better to get back on court with the girls and challenge for a top 4 spot this year.”

Dani McFarlane #56

Every team needs a player like Dani in it. Bouncing back from a bad injury last year, the defender has shown incredible personal strength, resilience, and discipline to return to the court for 2021. Looking in fantastic shape ahead of the new season, we are excited to see Dani back in competitive action and using her experience to the drive the squad forward in the new campaign.

Looking forward to the new season, she said: “I’m extremely excited to be back with my Saracens Mavericks family and can’t wait for the 2021 season to get started.

“Our club is so special, and I have really missed training and playing together with the girls these last few months. We are ready for the challenges this new season will bring and looking forward to the journey.”

Jo Trip #88

Jo is the absolute embodiment of a leader. Passionate, hard-working, and dedicated, she comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience. The New Zealander has been a popular Mavericks recruit and her ability to play on and off the body, leads to countless interceptions and steals for the defence. She will again take her place in a formidable unit which will lead from the back.

The former Superleague All-Star selection said: “I am extremely excited to be joining Saracens Mavericks for my third season. After only playing three games in my second year, I am grateful to be continuing my journey with Mavs and hope this 2020/2021 season is one to remember for all the right reasons.”

