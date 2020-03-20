RFU Statement on 2019/20 Season

Today, in a letter to the rugby clubs in England, Bill Sweeney, RFU CEO, has confirmed the end of the 2019/20 season for all league, cup and county rugby in England with the exception of the Gallagher Premiership, which the RFU is in active discussions with.

The decision to confirm the end of the season was taken to assist with long term planning and provide clarity to the game at a time of continuous change.

The RFU continues to work on a range of options to support clubs at this challenging time and aims to outline these in more detail by mid-April.