Rhys Carre re-joins Cardiff Blues

Saracens can confirm that front row Rhys Carre has left the club to return to Cardiff Blues.

The 22-year-old arrived in north London after appearing at the Rugby World Cup in Japan and made his Sarries debut in the Champions Cup away to Racing 92.

The prop made eight appearances in total for the Men in Black and got his only try in the 36-22 Premiership victory over Sale Sharks at Allianz Park.

Carre embraced the Saracens culture in what was a short stay and we wish him every success moving forward.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “Rhys is a young player with incredible potential and he made a very positive impact in his short time with us.

“We’re sad to see him go but understand fully why a move back to Wales was necessary. We wish him all the best at Cardiff Blues.”