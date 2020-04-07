RIP Luigi Ruggiero

Saracens Rugby Club is immensely saddened to learn of passing of Saracens Pioneer Luigi Ruggiero.

After feeling unwell two weeks ago, Luigi was admitted to hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19 and sadly passed away on Monday 6th April at 15H00.

A kind man, Luigi had a longstanding relationship with Saracens after becoming one of the first applicants to sign-up to the Pioneer Programme in the 2012/13 season.

He was recruited, like so many other of our blue-jacketed friends, from the London Ambassadors at the 2012 Olympic Games and found a home in the East Stand team on match days.

Although he hadn’t attended as many games as previous seasons due to health conditions, Luigi was a well-established member of the Pioneer Programme, was extremely popular and helpful, and made many friends within the Saracens Family.

His last shift as a Pioneer came a month today as Saracens defeated Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership – the club’s most recent outing.

Everyone at Saracens would like to offer their condolences to Luigi’s family, friends and fellow Pioneers at this sad time.

“A lovely man always willing to help.”

Messages from Luigi’s friends in the Pioneer Programme:

“My heart goes out to his family and many friends and I am thinking of them at this terrible time. What a lovely and kind man he was.”

“This is such sad news. He was always so helpful, funny and kind. He will be so missed on the East stand.”

“Huge sadness– Luigi was a big man with a big personality and a big heart. He will be much missed by everyone who knew him.”

“A lovely man always willing to help – prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends.”

“I had the great pleasure of working with Luigi when I was on the East Stand, everything seemed brighter when he was around.”

“My heartfelt deepest condolences, we as Pioneers have truly lost a special person, a true gentleman.”