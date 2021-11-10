Rocky Clark named in Barbarians squad to face Springboks

Rocky Clark has been named in the Barbarians squad for their match against South Africa at the end of November.

Clark adds the Barbarian shirt to her extensive list of honours, which include a Rugby World Cup title in 2014, England’s most-capped player and being named an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours in 2015. She played for Barbarian Women in their first-ever international against the USA as well as in their first appearance at Twickenham against England in 2019.

She commented: “I grew up watching the Barbarians and loving their style of play. The creation of the Barbarian Women was a big step forward in highlighting the women’s game and I am so proud to be a part of their story.”

Barbarian Women Head Coach Jo Yapp commented: “Announcing Rocky, Katy and Mo as part of our Barbarian Women’s squad to take on Springbok Women’s XV lays down a marker for just how good this squad is going to be. I’m looking forward immensely to getting into camp with a very talented group of players and building a team and style that will bring a huge amount of exciting rugby to the fans at Twickenham.”

John Spencer, President of Barbarian F.C. added: “We are thrilled to welcome these illustrious names into the Barbarian Women’s squad for the Killik Cup Double Header. It is going to be an incredible day packed full of electrifying rugby and the first three names announced in the women’s squad signify the standard of players who will be on the pitch in the Barbarian black and white.”