Ross Neal joins Saracens on short term deal

Saracens is pleased to confirm the signing of centre Ross Neal on a short-term contract.

The 25-year-old began his career with London Irish where he came through their academy, and has since gone to feature for Wasps as well as a spell in Major League Rugby with Seattle Seawolves.

A sizeable back, Neal stands at 6ft 5” and weighs in at 110kg, meaning he will add plenty of size to the Sarries back-line.

Neal is excited to have started with the Men in Black.

“Saracens is one of the best clubs in the world and I hope to bring what I can to the team in training and on the field whilst also learning what I can from the players and coaches.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted to welcome Neal to StoneX Stadium.

“Ross has Premiership experience and we are pleased that he has joined us on a short term basis,”

“He increases our midfield options and we are looking forward to seeing him in a Saracens shirt.”