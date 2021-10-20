Rounds 11 to 13 of Gallagher Premiership confirmed

Saracens can today announce that the Christmas and New Year fixture dates and kick off times for the Gallagher Premiership have been confirmed.

Sarries will welcome Worcester Warriors to StoneX Stadium on Boxing Day with kick off at 15:00, before starting 2022 away at Northampton Saints on Sunday 2nd January.

The first home match of the New Year will be against Gloucester on Saturday 8th January, once again with a 15:00 kick off.

None of those three fixtures will be shown live on BT Sport meaning the only way to watch the two home matches live is to be at StoneX for two huge matches.

Fixture Details:

Round 11 – Saracens v Worcester Warriors – Sunday 26th December – 15:00

Round 12 – Northampton Saints v Saracens – Sunday 2nd January – 15:00

Round 13 – Saracens v Gloucester Rugby – Saturday 8th January – 15:00