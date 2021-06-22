Saracens agree multi-year partnership with Castore as new era back in Premiership begins

Saracens is delighted to partner with Castore as principal kit supplier upon our triumphant return to the Gallagher Premiership.

Castore have seen unparalleled growth throughout the period after their inception in 2015 and are starting to disrupt the premium sportwear market in with a unique product offering and exciting partnerships across various sports.

Castore’s partnership portfolio boasts an impressive line up from Rangers FC, Wolverhampton Wanderers, McLaren F1, Sydney Roosters, Melbourne Storm, to athletes such as Adam Peaty, Jos Buttler, Sir Andy Murray and England and Saracens own, Owen Farrell. Saracens are the latest high-performing professional team to bolster this line up and are Castore’s first move into the Premiership rugby.

Launching on 1st July, Castore will supply the newly promoted Men’s, Women’s and Mavericks kits in a long-term deal which will be their first rugby partnership in the United Kingdom and opens a new audience for Castore to spread their philosophy of Better Never Stops.

Castore wish to showcase their authentic, highly technical fabrics and bespoke designs utilizing the partnership with both Saracens and Mavericks to display the world’s most premium sportswear.

The kits will be revealed in late summer to go on sale ahead of the 2021/22 season in the official club shop.

Lucy Wray, Saracens CEO is delighted to welcome Castore to the club for the next five years.

“We are very excited to be entering a new chapter with Castore and look forward to embracing them into the Saracens family.

“Castore are at the forefront of innovation with their sportswear and our values are very much aligned, so we are thrilled to be at the start of a ground-breaking partnership.

“We look forward to unveiling the kits this summer, which I’m sure will be hugely popular amongst our supporters.”

Tom Beahon, Castore founder said ” We’re delighted to partner with Saracens, an iconic English club known and respected across the globe. This marks our first step into English rugby, and we’re deeply proud to begin the journey with such a successful team and passionate fanbase.

“Together with the most successful women’s teams of our generation, they perfectly embody the Better Never Stops ethos and their tireless desire to perform and win makes them a perfect fit for Castore.”

Castore – with its slogan “Better Never Stops” – was founded by sporting brothers Tom and Phil Beahon in 2015. It develops highly innovative sportswear which is made using patented fabrics and advanced technical engineering for gym use, athletics, tennis and golf.

It has set out ambitious plans to take on global sportswear giants such as Adidas and Nike, particularly in top-level football in the UK and Europe.

The company operates a digital, direct-to-consumer business model that has allowed it to grow extremely rapidly since launch and avoid the much-publicised challenges of many traditional bricks and mortar brands and now sells into over 90 countries globally.

Castore is backed by a consortium of high-profile private investors. They include a billionaire family who invested in January to facilitate Castore’s entry into the global football market, where the brand believes there is an opportunity to disrupt the establish players at the highest levels of the sport.

Castore expects to partner with five leading clubs across Europe for the 2022/2023 season and utilise its digital expertise and capabilities in technical engineering to create products that enhance player performance and increase club revenues from branded merchandise.