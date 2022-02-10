Saracens and Duchenne UK vs Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Saracens have joined forces with Duchenne UK for the Showdown 2 as we take on the Bristol Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 26th March.
Duchenne UK have been named as the official match partner for a fantastic day of rugby at this world class stadium.
We are aiming for the partnership to raise awareness and significant funds to support Duchenne UK’s pioneering research into finding new effective treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
DMD is a devastating muscle-wasting disease. It is the most common and severe form of muscular dystrophy. It is usually diagnosed in early childhood and mainly affects boys. In the UK, there are around 2,500 people affected and around 300,000 worldwide.
Children born with DMD cannot produce the protein dystrophin, which is vital for muscle strength and function. Without it, all the muscles in the body gradually weaken, leading to a loss of mobility. It eventually affects the heart and lungs and shortens life expectancy.
We will be building on the existing support towards Duchenne UK’s vital work by encouraging everyone to take part in the +5 for Duchenne campaign. We are asking everyone who buys a ticket to the Showdown 2 to make a £5 donation to Duchenne UK or give 5 minutes of their time to watch a short film about the charity to raise awareness of this devastating disease. Everyone will have a chance to win an exclusive trip for two people to a Saracens European away game during the 2022-23 season.
Saracens Fly Half and England Captain, Owen Farrell is an Ambassador for Duchenne UK. Farrell is a long-time supporter of Duchenne UK and their founding partner charity Joining Jack due to a personal connection with Jack, whom the charity was named after. Farrell’s iconic celebration hooking his index fingers together in two interlocking Js is a symbol of his support for Jack and the Duchenne community.
Alex Johnson and Emily Reuben, Co-Founders of Duchenne UK said:
“We cannot thank the Saracens family enough for the support they have already given to Duchenne UK and we are delighted to be the charity partner for this exciting fixture. Working together means that we can focus on ending Duchenne as quickly and effectively as possible. We are proud to have the support of this incredible community and to be tackling Duchenne together.”
Owen Farrell added: “I’ve supported Duchenne UK and Joining Jack for many years, it’s a cause close to my heart because I have seen the devastation and heartbreak that it brings to families. The courage that kids like Jack show everyday inspires me. I am grateful to Saracens for joining me, Duchenne UK and Joining Jack in the fight to End Duchenne.”
