Saracens announce Harrogate Spring Water partnership extension

Saracens is delighted to announce the extension of its partnership with Harrogate Spring Water for the 20/21 campaign.

It will be the fourth season running that the relationship has been in place with Harrogate Spring Water – Britain’s No 1. premium water brand – offering a refreshing and hydrating water, perfect for the team to arrive fit before each training session and game.

Lucy Englander, Head of Partnerships at Saracens, said: “Harrogate Spring Water are the perfect partner to keep our team hydrated. As a club, we place great emphasis on ensuring our partners operate in a sustainable manner and that’s exactly what these guys do. We are very happy to extend our relationship with the lovely team at Harrogate Spring Water!”

Rob Pickering, Sales & Marketing Director, Harrogate Spring said: “Harrogate Spring are delighted to extend our partnership with Saracens for the 2020/21 season.

“Healthy hydration is key to ensuring the team are at peak performance, both mentally and physically, and we look forward to working with the Saracens community going forward.”

All Harrogate Spring’s PET bottles contain more than 51% UK-sourced, post-consumer recycled content (rPET) and are 100% recyclable, including the label and cap. Last year, they became the first company in North Yorkshire to achieve B Corp accreditation, joining a group of businesses acting in a sustainable and transparent way, achieving the highest environmental and social standards.