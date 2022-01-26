Saracens announce new partnership with Version 2 as Official Lighting Partner

Saracens is delighted to announce a new partnership with Version 2 as our Official Lighting Partner.

Version 2, who are a lighting rental specialist for the television, broadcast and event industries will be supporting all three teams in the Saracens Group; the Men, Women and Mavericks.

Their strap-line ‘Shining a light on Women’s Sport’ shows how in tune the two organisations are with the passion to develop the game.

Their logo will be prominently featured on the Mavericks’ dress as their Lead Partner, and also visible on the Women’s rugby kits as their Principle Partner.

Version 2, who are based in Reading have supplied lighting to the likes of The Jonathan Ross Show, I’m A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing, and this is their second format partnership in sport after becoming the Official Partner of BOXXER, Savannah Marshall and Sky Sports Boxing in October 2021.

Their leading product range is reinforced by a highly-experienced team providing expert technical support and project management, plus creative innovation and in-house engineering services.

Saracens CEO Lucy Wray is delighted to welcome Version 2 in to the club.

“We have got to know Nick and the team at Version 2 and it has been great to see how passionate and proactive they have been in their approach to getting behind our women’s teams. As an organisation, we are really energised and excited about both our women’s teams and how we can give them the best possible environment to be the best possible people and athletes that they can be.

This would not be possible without dedicated partners like Version 2 who not only contribute financially but get behind the teams with their time and passion.”

Nick Edwards, Managing Director at Version 2, commented on the partnership

“We’re immensely proud to align ourselves with one of Europe’s most successful rugby clubs.

Recent years have seen a paradigm shift in broadcasting, with increased programming being allocated to women’s sport. Lucy and the Board at Saracens have placed women’s sport at the forefront of their plans, we’re equally committed to support their teams to achieve success both on and off the pitch.

The future for Saracens is bright, and full of excitement with the redevelopment of the West Stand and their thriving academy which continues to develop future stars. We’re thrilled to be partnering them on their journey.”