Saracens appoint international law firm RPC as exclusive legal services provider

Saracens has appointed RPC as our exclusive legal services provider in a new three-year agreement.

The deal, which is across all three teams including the Men, Women and Mavericks is another exciting new partnership at StoneX Stadium.

Saracens will receive support from RPC across all areas of legal expertise, including sports regulatory, commercial contracts, employment, commercial property and dispute resolution.

Neil Golding, Saracens Chairman, commented: “We have been really impressed by the RPC team and are looking forward to building a strong partnership moving forward.”

Jeremy Drew, Head of RPC’s Sports Group, added: “We are really excited to be collaborating with Saracens. Saracens is about so much more than just a rugby club. As well as the men’s and women’s rugby teams, there is also the Saracens Mavericks netball team, the Saracens high school, the Saracens foundation and more,”

“We are really committed to the Saracens whole-community philosophy and can’t wait to help them build on their successes.

“Having the ability to bring all the various practices within our firm together as we are doing with Saracens means we can provide a consistent, collaborative and commercial service to our clients. Sports is a core area for us at RPC, and we are looking forward to bringing our experience to bear with one of the leading sports clubs in the country.”