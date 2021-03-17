Saracens celebrate achievements of its High School

Players from the Saracens Men and Saracens Women squads helped the Saracens High School celebrate the return of its pupils into school last week by providing every pupil and every teacher with a Saracens shirt.

Alex Lewington, Elliott Obatoyinbo, Eloise Hayward, Marlie Packer and Sarah McKenna all visited the school last Thursday afternoon after the pupils had gone home for the day, leaving a blue Saracens shirt on every desk for the pupils to find the next morning.

Saracens High School Principle Dr Stevens said, “Saracens do this so well. We really feel part of the family. The children this morning were over the moon weren’t they and so surprised and delighted by the shirts”.

Yusra, a Year 9 pupil said, “I felt really privileged to have it (the Saracens shirt) because it made me feel part of the family and it welcomed me back from online sessions.”