Saracens change for Quins visit

Saracens have been forced into a change for this afternoon’s Gallagher Premiership match against Harlequins.

Captain Brad Barritt is out so centre Dom Morris, on his return from a long-term injury, will make his first senior league start.

Academy back Charlie Watson, who could make his Premiership debut at The Stoop, comes on to the bench.

Experienced duo Richard Wigglesworth and Jackson Wray will co-captain the side.

Saracens team to take on Quins:

15 Matt Gallagher

14 Alex Lewington

13 Alex Lozowski

12 Dom Morris

11 Rotimi Segun

10 Manu Vunipola

9 Richard Wigglesworth (CC)

1 Richard Barrington

2 Jack Singleton

3 Vincent Koch

4 Callum Hunter-Hill

5 Joel Kpoku

6 Nick Isiekwe

7 Calum Clark

8 Jackson Wray (CC)

Replacements

16 Tom Woolstencroft

17 Titi Lamositele

18 Josh Ibuanokpe

19 Andy Christie

20 Sean Reffell

21 Ben Spencer

22 Charlie Watson

23 Elliott Obatoyinbo