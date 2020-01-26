Saracens change for Quins visit
Saracens have been forced into a change for this afternoon’s Gallagher Premiership match against Harlequins.
Captain Brad Barritt is out so centre Dom Morris, on his return from a long-term injury, will make his first senior league start.
Academy back Charlie Watson, who could make his Premiership debut at The Stoop, comes on to the bench.
Experienced duo Richard Wigglesworth and Jackson Wray will co-captain the side.
Saracens team to take on Quins:
15 Matt Gallagher
14 Alex Lewington
13 Alex Lozowski
12 Dom Morris
11 Rotimi Segun
10 Manu Vunipola
9 Richard Wigglesworth (CC)
1 Richard Barrington
2 Jack Singleton
3 Vincent Koch
4 Callum Hunter-Hill
5 Joel Kpoku
6 Nick Isiekwe
7 Calum Clark
8 Jackson Wray (CC)
Replacements
16 Tom Woolstencroft
17 Titi Lamositele
18 Josh Ibuanokpe
19 Andy Christie
20 Sean Reffell
21 Ben Spencer
22 Charlie Watson
23 Elliott Obatoyinbo