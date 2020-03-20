Saracens Club Statement

In these unprecedented times since the outbreak of the Coronavirus-Covid 19, the world in which we work has changed unrecognisably and continues to evolve almost daily.

With the recent announcements that all rugby activity has been postponed and the cancellation of social gatherings and events for the foreseeable future, our club finds itself in a critical position.

There will be a very significant drop in revenue and it is an unsustainable situation.

We have asked all our players, coaches and staff across the whole organisation to support us in a reduction in salary by 25%. This move is to protect as many jobs as possible and avoid redundancies. We will keep this situation under review at all times and we anticipate that the pay cut will last until fixtures are re-scheduled and revenue generating activity can begin again in earnest. Our lower paid staff have been protected from this pay cut.

This decision has not been taken lightly by the Board and as we understand it every rugby club across the country is feeling the same pain.

Saracens would like to thank all our staff and players for their commitment to the club’s ethos of family, unity and togetherness.

The club would also like to thank all our loyal fans for their patience, support and understanding in these uncertain times.

Stay safe everyone.