Saracens Club Update

This week has seen the club take some further positive steps forwards, on and off the pitch.

At the training ground, we have had our first week of training under Stage 2: Elite Sport Return to Training protocols and despite the logistical challenges this presents, the week has run very smoothly. Coaches, players and staff have enjoyed being back together and there is a strong sense that the rebuild process is now well underway.

We have announced several players’ contract extensions and these announcements will continue into next week when we have some further exciting news to share. Stay tuned to Saracens channels!

On Thursday 9th July, we started the important process of outlining the credit process for those supporters that have paid for tickets or hospitality to one of our remaining five Premiership home games in the 2019/20 season (including the Showdown versus Harlequins that was due to be contested at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium).

The club would again like to sincerely thank our supporters for their patience and understanding, for the offers of support, the loyalty and passion for the club that has been expressed since the postponement of games and the resulting devastating financial impact COVID-19 has had on the game and the club; it’s been humbling and has given everyone at the club a lot of energy and an even greater determination to bounce back stronger than ever.

With the imminent announcement by Premiership Rugby of the first few rounds of rescheduled games, including confirmation that Saracens’ home match against Harlequins will take place at Allianz Park and not the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as planned, we are able to move forwards and outline the credit process.

All paid for ticket and hospitality purchases will receive an individual email by Wednesday 22nd July outlining the credit that is owed and providing options for how they can use the credit. These will include:

– The option to donate all or a proportion of the credit value to support Saracens during these very challenging times

– Take credit towards another game, a new Seasonal Membership, Saracens merchandise, or food and drinks at Allianz Park

– A full or partial refund

Thanks to the information secured via our supporter surveys and consultation, we are confident that this range of options will ensure that the needs and wants of all of our loyal supporters are catered for in an appropriate way.

Our players, coaches, training ground and commercial staff are committed to rebuilding our great club and we want to thank our loyal supporters for joining us on this exciting journey.

#TogetherSaracens