Saracens Covid-19 Statement

Saracens is monitoring the ongoing global outbreak of Coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, and decisions regarding the fulfilment of fixtures will be made with the safety of spectators, teams, officials and broadcast partners at the forefront.

The Club is in active dialogue with Premiership Rugby who are in turn receiving advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

At present all matches hosted by Saracens at Allianz Park and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are proceeding as planned. Should the situation change fans will be advised through Club channels including e-mail, website and social media.