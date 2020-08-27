Saracens Dedicates Round 17 to Players’ Mental Health

Round 17 is dedicated to Restart and we’re getting behind them to raise awareness and funds to support our players’ mental health.

Restart is a charity that supports current and former players facing serious injury, illness or hardship. During Round 17, we want to raise as much as we can across the Gallagher Premiership for Restart’s Confidential Counselling Service which helps players struggling with their mental health.

“Mental health issues affect so many people every year and rugby players are no exception. The players are so lucky to have professional round-the-clock support from Restart through their Confidential 24-hour Counselling Service should you ever need it. Knowing where to get help is part of the battle. This weekend gives the rugby family the chance to support our players and a charity that does amazing work to help those of us that might be struggling.” Alex Goode, Restart Weekend Ambassador

Join us and support Restart this weekend

DONATE to help players suffering with mental health issues

BID in the Restart Weekend 2020 online auction to win signed Saracens stash and more

ENTER the Restart First XV Raffle at £10 per ticket, for a chance to win players experiences and memorabilia

BUY a Restart t-shirt as worn by the Saracens squad during their warmup this weekend

Every penny raised will make a huge difference to those players and their families when they need Restart’s support the most. Thank you.

Follow @RestartRugby on Twitter and Instagram for latest Restart Weekend updates! #RestartWeekend2020