Saracens extend Clarity Sports Partnership

Saracens Rugby Club is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with Official Travel Provider Clarity Sports until 2023.

The partnership will see Clarity Sports provide team travel for Saracens men’s and women’s sides, as well as facilitating all of the club’s business travel. In addition to the deal seeing Clarity Sports working alongside Saracens Rugby Club, their services will be extended to Saracens’ netball side, Saracens Mavericks.

Clarity Sports are a leading travel provider, covering team and business travel for some of the world’s leading sporting organisations, as well as their supporter travel packages, delivered by their consumer arm, Sportsbreaks.com.

Sportsbreaks.com will be providing supporter travel for a selection of Saracens’ domestic and future European fixtures.

Rob Slawson, Director of Sports Travel at Clarity, commented: “We’re always delighted to be able to extend the partnerships we have with some of the biggest names in sport, and it’s a privilege for us to be providing team and business travel for a club with Saracens’ pedigree for the next three years.

“In addition to continuing our fantastic relationship with Saracens Rugby Club, our new partnership with the women’s teams is a great coup for Clarity as we continue to develop our arsenal of fantastic sporting clients, and in doing so, expand further into women’s sport.”

Lucy Englander, Group Head of Partnerships at Saracens, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to extend our partnership with Clarity – they are a great group of people who have shown fantastic support and commitment to the club and we are looking forward to continuing our relationship for at least the next 3 seasons.”

To sign up for info, visit: https://www.sportsbreaks.com/Rugby/Club-Rugby/Saracens