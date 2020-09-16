Saracens extend partnership with Optimum Nutrition

Saracens is delighted to announce the extension of its partnership with the world’s bestselling protein powder brand, Optimum Nutrition.

The sports nutrition company have been an official partner of Saracens Rugby Club for eight years and have prolonged their relationship with the Men in Black until 2022.

Setting the Gold Standard in sports nutrition for more than three decades, Optimum Nutrition is focused on helping athletes achieve their performance goals.

They will continue to supply Saracens with a range of award-winning sports nutrition products and will work closely with the team’s health and fitness coaches to develop individually tailored nutrition programmes for the squad. Optimum Nutrition will also work with the Club to bring nutrition education to the wider Saracens community and club network.

George Morgan, Saracens RFC Performance Nutritionist, said: “Optimum Nutrition have played a crucial role within the nutrition strategy at Saracens for many years. The products supplied support the players’ adaptation from training and recovery from matches over the long season. The quality of formulations and variety of their range allow us to run a comprehensive nutrition programme supported by the most up to date scientific research. They are a brand committed to clean sport and carrying informed sport ranges is a key safeguard measure for the Saracens players and brand. “

Lucy Englander, Group Head of Partnerships, said: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Optimum Nutrition for at least another 2 seasons. We are incredibly grateful for the support the team at Optimum Nutrition have shown over the past decade, and we are very much looking forward to continuing our partnership with a great group of people.”

Chris Terry, Retail Sales Director at Glanbia Performance Nutrition, said: “Optimum Nutrition is proud to continue as a trusted partner to Saracens through to a 10th season together. As the Nutrition Education partner to England Rugby we will work with Saracens to bring our Food for Rugby nutrition education resources to Saracen’s wide club network and community.”