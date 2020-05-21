Saracens Face Coverings

Saracens is proud to launch bespoke face coverings that supporters can pre-order today.

The Saracens-branded coverings are priced at £9.99 with all profits split between the NHS and the Saracens Sport Foundation.

Head of Retail, Charlie Price, said: “This is a unique opportunity for fans to show the Saracens colours with pride, whilst supporting to two fantastic charities.

“It is important to note that these face coverings do not provide a replacement for medical grade Personal Protective Equipment and the coverings should be used in conjunction with advice from the Government, including social distancing and washing hands regularly.”

Our re-useable masks are made from a 100% cotton inner layer and a polyester outer, the straps are made from elastane and are washable.

They have been designed with a twin fixing which allows standard behind ear fixing as well as an additional Velcro strap for greater stability and comfort. It is recommended to wash on 60 degrees before use.

Fans can pre-order their coverings with delivery beginning from 15th June.

