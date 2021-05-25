Saracens Foundation – Back in Action

The Saracens Foundation, who have been delivering virtually throughout the pandemic, are finally back and able to interact face-to-face with their participants.

The 17th May saw the majority of their work return. They brought back their delivery in prisons, schools, community centres and also restarted their vital disability clubs at Stone X Stadium. The Foundation are more important than ever as the pandemic has widened social inequalities in our society. Mike Dobson said, “the pandemic has shown us why we are needed as a Foundation, and how important our projects are to meet the needs of our community”

Check out their ‘Back in Action’ video below to find out more about what they have been doing over the last few months to ensure they were ready to get back face-to-face with their participants!