Saracens Foundation Fundraisers

The Saracens Foundation is extremely lucky to have some amazing supporters who are willing to do crazy challenges to raise valuable funds for the charity.

Over the last three months we have had several individuals take on challenge events to raise money for the Foundation and collectively, they have raised £6,000 for the charity!

The money raised by our supporters through challenge events and individual fundraisers are so important as they help to keep the projects that don’t have specific funding in the community and impacting our beneficiaries.

Deloitte Ride Across Britain

Robert Oliver, more commonly known as Bokke on Saracens game days took on the mammoth Deloitte Ride Across Britain in support of the Saracens Foundation.

The Ride Across Britain is a 9 day cycle challenge covering the length of the UK, starting in Land’s End and finishing in John O’Groats. Robert took on this challenge following in his son’s footsteps who completed the Ride Across Britain in 2019. Robert decided to take on the challenge in support of the Foundation having previously benefitted from our Touch Rugby project and being passionate about our disability work. He raised a mammoth £1745.00 for the charity!



The London Marathon

Andy Hiller took on the iconic London Marathon in support of the Saracens Foundation this October following it’s Covid postponement in 2020. Despite a bad case of cramp at mile 18, Andy powered through to complete the marathon in 5hr 43minutes and raised over £1000 for the Foundation in the process. A marathon is certainly no mean feat and we are really grateful that Andy took on the challenge in support of the charity.

The Royal Parks Half Marathon

Most recently, we had three dedicated supporters tackle the Royal Parks Half Marathon in October. The course takes in 7 of the Royal Parks in London along it’s 13.1 mile route and is one of the most popular half marathons in the challenge event calendar. Amanda, as well as father-daughter duo Anna and Paul took on the challenge and collectively they raised over £3000 for the event which will make a huge difference to the Foundation!

Thank you so much to all of our amazing supporters for putting in the effort to train, take on, fundraise and complete these challenges in support of the Foundation! We really couldn’t do the things we do in the community without you!

If you would like to find out more about how you can fundraise for the Saracens Foundation, please email emmawilson@saracens.net or check out the Foundation’s website.