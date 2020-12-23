Saracens Foundation help to feed families at Christmas

On Monday 21st December, Saracens Foundation were due to run their Feeding Futures project at Saracens High School.

The scheme is to help support families who are eligible for Free School Meals get access to food throughout holiday periods, reducing the risk of young people experiencing holiday hunger. The Saracens Foundation have been running this programme during holiday periods for over a year.

The day was going to consist of fun sport and educationalactivities before providing the families with food hampers containing enough food and treats for the festive period for the whole family.

Unfortunately, due to the new Tier 4 restrictions placed on London, Saracens Foundation were forced to cancel the Feeding Futures project at Saracens High School but adapted by linking up with the ‘Living Ways Ministries’ food bank to ensure hampers could be collected by those who signed up to Feeding Futures.

Twelve families collected their food hampers from the food bank at Graeme Park Estate in the first hour. In total, 39 families received a food hamper to provide food and festive treats for Christmas. The Saracens Foundation utilised the donations given by our fans and supporters to provide this service to local people and communities.

Everyone at Saracens is proud of the work the Saracens Foundation puts in and hopes all the families involved in the Feeding Futures project have a wonderful Christmas.