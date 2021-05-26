Saracens Foundation Impact Report

The Saracens Foundation is delighted to present its 2020 Impact Report!

This year’s edition is extra special as it celebrates, not only the work of the last 12 months, but the Foundation’s efforts from the last 20 years following their 20th anniversary last year!

The Foundation works across the North London and Hertfordshire communities and celebrated their 20th anniversary in 2020, with 1 million participants helped to date and £10 million invested across their lifetime as a charity!

With 28 life changing projects covering disability groups, people in prison, primary school children to octogenarians and everyone in between, the 2020 Impact Report includes case studies, stats and updates on the breadth of the Foundation’s work.