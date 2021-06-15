The Saracens Foundation Match day is back this Sunday!

This season’s Foundation Match day will be a little different this year but we still have some really exciting ways for you to get involved!

The Saracens Foundation works in the local community and fundraises all the money for it’s projects through grants, trusts and corporate partners as well as individual donations and events. The money raised by donations and events is used for unfunded projects to ensure that they can stay up and running in the community. One of these projects is Sarrie’s Skills Club which works with some of the most severely autistic young people in the community.

Not only is the project one of the only in the area to cater to young people with such severe disabilities, it also gives parents and carers the chance to have an hour of respite, happy in the knowledge that their charge is being well looked after. This programme has created a community for the parents and carers who now have a safe space to talk about their challenges with people with shared experience. The project doesn’t just change the lives of the participants taking part, but their support network as well.

The money raised by events like Foundation Match day will go towards ensuring the future of projects just like Sarrie’s Skills Club.