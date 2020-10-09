Saracens Foundation: Our name is changing, our mission is not

This year, we celebrated 20 years of the Foundation, looking back at the one million people that have had their life transformed through our projects.

Over these 20 years our charity has changed, we have become more than just a rugby charity, our projects transcend sport, providing life changing impacts on people and local communities.

It is now time, having reflected on our evolution over the last 20 years, to refresh our charity name, brand, and logo. Our charity name will now change from the ‘Saracens Sport Foundation’ to the ‘Saracens Foundation’. This reflects the fact that although sport remains an important platform for much of our work, we have become a social change charity that measures its success on the positive impacts we have on people’s lives.

Our logo and brand will also be refreshed. The new logo will align the charity more strongly with Saracens Rugby Club and the other members of the Saracens family in which we are so proud to be part of. The new logo will also provide us with a much better looking, cleaner, easier to use and marketable brand on all of our collateral. These changes are the result of consultation with our staff, stakeholders, Saracens supporters and most importantly our beneficiaries over the last 24 months.

Tomorrow (Saturday), Saracens Rugby Club, will announce some exciting news for the Saracens Foundation, providing us with an unmissable opportunity to raise awareness and vital funds for our charity.

David Lebond, Chairman of the Saracens Foundation, commented: “We are delighted with the change in name to the Saracens Foundation. For some time now, our reach to those less fortunate than ourselves has gone much wider than sport, although utilising sport is still the heartbeat of all we do. As trustees we are looking forward to taking the Saracens Foundation to the next stage in its development and future success.”

We will continue to work collaboratively to enhance the education, employability, and health of our communities, to build a stronger and more inclusive society for all.

By 2026, we will have enabled over one million more people to build a better life for themselves. Our ambitious aim is to provide over 300,000 people with life changing impacts during 2025/2026.

Our name is changing, but our mission is not.