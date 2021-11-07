Saracens Foundation’s October camp a huge success

Saracens Foundation held their second holiday camp this year during the October half term in St Albans, impacting over 58 primary school children in the local community!

Saracens Foundation holiday camps aim to keep children physically active and socialising in the school holidays. Offering bespoke activities such as sports, arts and crafts and team building. Our camps provide a safe, innovative and inclusive environment for young people to develop and widen their skills during the school holidays.

Across the 3 days at camp during October half-term, our participants had lots of Halloween fun with inflatables, pumpkins & haunted houses arts and crafts, Halloween hunts and quizzes, fancy dress and much more! Our qualified Saracens coaches provide a fun and safe atmosphere, to ensure all our participants enjoy their time at camp and wanting to return for more!

Saracens Foundation camps run during the school holidays in St Albans at How Wood Primary School and Nursery from 9.30 – 15:00 with an additional early drop off and late pick up service if needed for our families. We welcome all primary aged children in the St Albans and surrounding areas communities to join us in the school holidays at camp!

Keep a look out on our Saracens Foundation socials for further information!