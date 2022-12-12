Saracens High Round-Up

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

A feast of festivities are laid before – and by – the pupils at Saracens High School this year. Here’s just a sample of some of the seasonal delicacies that have been lovingly prepared not just for the pupils but also for the local community.

The Big Charity Project is a school-wide initiative driven by PSCHE Lead, Miss Edwards. The dedicated teacher explains how the project impacts the benefactors as well as the beneficiaries.

“At Saracens High School we are passionate about giving our pupils opportunities to develop a sense of community responsibility. With that in mind our annual charity project aims to instil the basic tenet that everyone can give something.”

Each year group have rallied to support a different charity. The oldest and youngest pupils have been filling shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, spurred on by Charity Champions like Caris. This kind-hearted Year 10 pupil wants “to help those in need have a little parcel of happiness this year.”

Children in Years 8, 9 and 10 have been collecting for a food bank, homeless shelter and a local shelter for victims of domestic violence. It’s unsurprising that Miss Edwards, and all of the staff, are brimming with pride at how the pupils “have risen to the challenge.”

Elsewhere in the school the creative faculty are fizzing with excitement about The Grinch, the first production to be performed in the main hall, complete with new lighting, curtains and stage.

All of the creative subjects are collaborating to produce sets, props and even musical accompaniment for the pantomime.

Miss Nicoll, Faculty Lead for the Creative Arts, explains how a project on this scale can’t just be pulled from a (Santa) hat in December: “The pupils auditioned back in July and have been rehearsing every week without fail.”

The energetic teacher continues: “We pride ourselves on being inclusive; every child who auditions gets a part.”

Liza in Year 8 loves being involved: “Even if you’re not a main part it’s still really fun to be a part of this production.”

More than just including their own children, the school has also made plans to include the local community. Children from Blessed Dominic, Orion and Woodcroft primary schools will be treated to matinee performances before the ticketed performances at 6pm on Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th December.

Finally, it is a desire to serve the local community of Grahame Park that has energised a pupil from Year 10 to plan not just one event but an entire Winter Festival!

Freddie, with the help of some of his peers, has meticulously planned a week of events including Christmas tree decorating, quizzes, baking competitions, sing-alongs and a football tournament.

The final piece in this impressive young adult’s plan is the Winter Fair on Tuesday 13th December. Freddie wants to “do something for the community. I want people to come in and see the Saracens family and the impact we have on the community.”

Information about the Winter Fair and tickets for The Grinch can be found on the school website. Come and join the fun!