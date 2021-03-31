Saracens High School seeking new Governor

Saracens High School is looking to appoint two new governors to join its Local Governing Body.

No previous experience of being a governor is required, but we are looking for people who have real enthusiasm and commitment to help us to continue to support all the wonderful pupils and staff at the School.

A driving philosophy at the School is for all the pupils to be the best they can be and we have the same philosophy at the Local Governing Body. This is an exciting opportunity for someone to have a real and fulfilling engagement with the School, and to help make a real difference to our pupils’ lives.

To find out more about the school, please look at the school website, Saracens High School – Home

If you are interested, please email David Gilani (david.gilani@saracenshigh.org ) or Peter Harvey (peter.harvey@saracenshigh.org) with your contact details and we will call you back to discuss what is involved.