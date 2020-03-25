Saracens is delighted to announce partnership with Blinkfire Analytics

Saracens announces partnership with Blinkfire Analytics as the team’s digital valuation provider.

Saracens is delighted to announce a new commercial partnership with Blinkfire Analytics, a digital analytics platform that evaluates sponsorships across social media, digital and advanced TV channels.

The global technology company will track and value Saracens’ sponsorship metrics plus provide social media analytics and business intelligence tools for smarter, more efficient reporting. The data will help the club better quantify and optimise sponsorships and digital content.

The partnership extends Blinkfire Analytics’ relationship with the Esports Awards, a globally recognised Esports platform that celebrates top class performance and innovation from players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events and personalities. These awards are run out of the same group of sport and entertainment businesses as Saracens – Premier Team Promotions.

Blinkfire Analytics’ proprietary, patented brand detection technology recognises brands, scenes, and assets in images and videos across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more. Founded in 2013 and based in Chicago and Valencia, Blinkfire Analytics works with some of the most well-respected sports leagues, teams, agencies, and brands in the world.

“We are delighted to be extending our working relationship with Blinkfire Analytics,” Saracens Marketing Manager Alex Gummer said.

“The sponsorship landscape is constantly evolving and we want to be at the forefront of all things digital, with the aim of driving opportunities for our partners and optimising our offering for fans.”

Blinkfire Analytics COO, Juan Luis Hortelano, added: “We are very excited to work with Sarries. They’re a storied rugby team with an active and loyal fanbase.

“The team and I are looking forward to helping Sarries grow and generate new sponsorship opportunities using Blinkfire’s data and technology.”

Saracens will look to leverage Blinkfire Analytics’ real-time platform to bring new and creative ways of measuring, optimising, and creating meaningful content that enhances fans experience and increases the value of sponsorships.