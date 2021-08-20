Saracens launch Castore 21/22 training wear

Saracens is delighted to today unveil the first glimpse of our brand new 2021/22 Castore training range.

Designed to help you get the best out of every session, the training wear range classically incorporates the famous red and black colours of Saracens to offer a striking design whether exercising, showcasing your colours on the street or at StoneX Stadium on match day.

Revealed here by Lotte Clapp, Georgia Evans, Alex Lozowski, Nick Isiekwe and Alex Goode, key figures from both Saracens Men and Women immediately gave the new range their approval ahead of the 21/22 campaign.

Supporters can enjoy a wide mix of products for men’s, women’s and kids including training tees, midlayers, quarter-zips, hoodies and much more.

Available to purchase immediately only from shop.saracens.com with deliveries commencing from 23rd August, fans will want to ensure they are the first to get their hands on the new range.

Further announcements will be provided in the coming days regarding the re-opening of the stadium store and the 21/22 Castore replica kits, please stay tuned to our social media channels for updates.