Saracens Mavericks Easter Community Netball Camps are back!

Our Easter Community Netball Camps are back !!

We’re coming to four venues near you so make sure you book your place today as these will be limited.

– Basildon Sporting Village, Essex

– Herts Sports Village, Hatfield

– Leys Leisure Complex, Cambridge

– City Academy, Norwich

Our Netball Camps are a great opportunity for young, aspiring netballers to improve their skills, develop their understanding of the game, make new friends and to have fun!!

All participants will be required to bring their own netball and every session will be run in accordance with current England Netball Community Netball guidance with UKCC qualified coaches & within a COVID safe environment.

#BeAMaverick