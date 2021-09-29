Saracens Mavericks NEW Alpha Programme
Saracens Mavericks are pleased to offer a 6 weeks performance style training programme in November which is designed to support the development of junior netball players.
This programme is led by Saracens Mavericks Pathway Coaches and aims to build confidence and develop the individual player’s skills. Every player will also receive personalised feedback at the end of the programme and will get to compete in a Saracens Mavericks Alpha County Squads tournament.
Spaces are limited to ensure optimal development opportunity for the players.
Please register your interest to receive further information about this programme and booking your space.
