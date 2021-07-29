Saracens Mavericks Performance Pathway 2021-22 Season

Applications for our Saracens Mavericks Performance Pathway 2021-22 are now open.

Should you wish to attend please ensure you read the relevant SCREENING INFORMATION and SELECTION POLICY and then please click on this link to submit your application.

If the information within these documents is unclear please refer to the FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

Screening applications must be received by 23:59 on Wednesday 8th September 2021 (No late entries will be accepted)

PLEASE NOTE: All screening will be run in accordance with England Netball Stage 4 – Return to Play & UK Government Covid-19 guidance and further information regarding this will be sent out by email 7 days before the appropriate trial date.

All questions should be directed to Sachel Grant, Performance Pathway Head Coach at maverickspathway@saracens.net