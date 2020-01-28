Saracens Mavericks sign partnership with Euronics

Saracens is delighted to welcome Euronics onboard as the Lead Partner for Saracens Mavericks ahead of the 2020 VNSL season.

As the lead partner, Euronics, the home of electricals, will find themselves front and back of the Saracens Mavericks match dresses as well as on training kit. In addition to this they will become a regular court side branding fixture at all home games and in match-day programmes.

Euronics is the first commercial partner to come on-board with the Mavericks since the netball franchise formed a partnership with Saracens Rugby Club at the start of 2019.

Gloria Keech, Director at Saracens Mavericks said: “We’re very excited to welcome Euronics into the Saracens family. Like us, they are driven to succeed and it’s a great to work with a partner that shares similar values to ourselves.

“As a franchise we want to keep moving forward and driving standards, so this partnership will go a long way to help us do that.

“This is an exciting time for netball in this country off the back of Commonwealth Games and World Cup success, and the fact that Euronics want to help us grow netball in the UK is a real plus.”

Stuart Cook, CEO of Combined Independents (Holdings) Ltd (CIH), the electrical buying group, part of Euronics, Europe’s largest electrical buying group added:

“CIH Group is delighted to support Saracens Mavericks in the Vitality Netball Superleague. Netball is a sport enjoying rapid growth across the UK, both in terms of participation and spectators, and reaches an audience that’s hugely important to CIH members.

“Our retailers share very similar values to Saracens Mavericks. We’re both focused on professionalism, on delivering a high-quality performance and inspired by a determination to succeed.

“We’re confident this will be a great association and look forward to an excellent partnership this season.”