Saracens Mavericks Statement: Postponement of VNSL 2020 Season

It has been confirmed that all imminent Vitality Netball Superleague fixtures, league activity and pathway delivery have been postponed until at least Thursday 30th April due to the impact of the Coronavirus.

Saracens Mavericks fully supports this decision and is working with VNSL, England Netball and other clubs to look into contingency plans for the rest of the 2020 season.

We have taken the decision to suspend ticket sales for the time being while also reiterating at this point that all Saracens Mavericks season tickets and match tickets purchased will remain valid for future games and re-arranged fixtures

As soon as there are any updates regarding the status of games, we will be in contact with ticket purchasers.

Following England Netball’s announcement earlier this week to suspend all netball activities we can confirm that our netball camps, masterclasses and player appearances will not go ahead at this time.

This is an unprecedented situation for all involved and your patience is appreciated whilst we work with VNSL, EN and all other clubs.

This is an immensely trying time for everyone and we would urge everybody to take every necessary precaution as we collectively aim to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If you are feeling unwell and display any of the symptoms outlined:

a high temperature – you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

a new, continuous cough – this means you’ve started coughing repeatedly

We would urge you to avoid any public interactions. Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you’re staying at home. Testing for coronavirus is not needed if you’re staying at home.

More information can be found here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

Please be vigilant of others, keep an eye on your neighbours and loved ones, and adhere to the guidelines of Public Health England and the Government during this challenging period.

If you have any queries in the meantime, you can get in touch with us by e-mail at: supporterservices@saracens.net.