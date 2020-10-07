Saracens Mavericks update from Director of Netball Kat Ratnapala

As we are fast approaching our new 2021 season with the Vitality Netball Superleague, having only played 3 out of 18 matches in 2020 due to COVID, we are all raring to get going!

Whilst it feels like we’ve got a full years preseason under our belts, we can’t wait to get out there, put on the Saracens Mavericks colours and get back out on court doing what we love.

COVID has affected so many people’s lives, jobs and families and we are so grateful for the support and generosity that was shared by the Saracens Mavericks family. As with most professional and semi-professional clubs, it’s been such a challenging time for all involved and with changes underway, we’re keen to keep moving forward, being adaptable and creative with the hand we’re dealt. The team behind the team have worked tirelessly and we are now hoping to put COVID in the past and get back onto what we do best and get back on to the main stage with our team mates around us and make some more memories along the way.

England Roses have been in training now for the past 10 weeks and following the Elite return to court, which is the same as all Superleague teams and means no modifications to the rules of our game.

Saracens Mavericks have had some exciting news to come out of camp and are pleased to announce the successful selection of 5 of the 2020 squad plus myself as Assistant Coach for England Netball Roses squad travelling over to New Zealand on the 7th October for a 3 test series against the New Zealand Silver Ferns. It is a fantastic opportunity for the players and staff and one that is well needed for English Netball, players and fans alike to get visibility of our sport back on Sky Sports TV and into homes during this time.

Players announcements are due to start taking place very shortly and we have a strong and exciting group of athletes ready to entertain our Saracens Mavericks family at University of Hertfordshire Sports Park and University of Essex, Colchester in the forthcoming season.

Matches are due to start on the 6th February and will be televised so there’s no excuse to miss out on supporting our games! We’ll also be live tweeting and sharing news on all our social media channels and website so be sure to give us a follow.