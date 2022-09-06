Saracens Mavericks welcome five new signings

Saracens Mavericks is delighted to welcome five new signings to the club for the 2023 season.

Lisa Mather, Kira Rothwell, Monique Meyer, Ellie Kelk and Christina Shaw have all signed and will be on court for the Mavs in the coming months.

Mather, who has spent the last three seasons in New Zealand with ANZ Team Stars can play at either Wing Defence or Centre. At just 23 years old she is on the Silver Ferns Pathway and will be a key part of the squad next season.

Rothwell is a 21 year old who can play Goal Attack and Wing Attack, and she has come through the Pulse Pathway so will be looking to put that in to practice with the Mavericks.

Meyer, a South African international who is extremely versatile with the ability to play Wing Defence, Goal Defence and Goal Keeper. She is eyeing up a place in their 2023 World Cup squad and will be a great asset to Buchanan’s side.

Kelk, who joins as a Goal Attack/Goal Shooter debuted for the Mavericks in 2018 before moving to Surrey Storm, where she has spent the last three seasons. Her return will provide even more excitement for Mavs fans.

Shaw, who is a GK or GD is a Welsh international who has previously played for Wasps and the Celtic Dragons. Her experience could be crucial for next year.

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan is excited to welcome new faces in to her squad.

“Saracens Mavericks is a special club….bringing the right players into the mix was a big job and I had to start by finding some special people.

Lisa is coming over from one of the strongest teams in ANZ and I’m buzzing to bring her style into the fold. She is a great human and a great player, with still so much potential. She is going to be a great addition to the group.

Kira, is another exciting player who already has shown how much of a workhorse she is in our game. She has a hunger to succeed that I just can’t wait to work with and believe she will be a fan favourite.

It’s great to welcome Ellie back into the black & red and am looking forward to working with her in our new set up. Ellie is one of the sharpest shooters around and its exciting to link her into this amazing group.

Monique will bring us that hard work ethic grit that we love at Mavericks and am looking forward to her high standards complimenting our defence end. She is a great person that can’t wait to join our family and I’m looking forward to the supporters getting to know her too.

And finally, we have our Welsh International, Christina joining the group who has a fresh outlook on her netball journey. With bags of potential and a high drive to push this team forward, she is really looking to embed herself in our rebuild.”