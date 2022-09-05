Saracens Men confirm 2022/23 First Team Squad
We are excited to confirm our squad for the 2022/23 campaign, which sees the Men in Black return to the Heineken Champions Cup as well as their quest in the Gallagher Premiership.
NEW DEALS
Duncan Taylor activated the plus one in his contract and will be remaining StoneX for another year, the Scot made his 150th appearance for the club back in April and will enter his 11th year at the club.
Theo McFarland has committed his future to the club after signing a new long-term deal which will keep him at StoneX until at least 2026. The Samoan was a revelation in his first season and fans will be delighted to see that he has put pen to paper.
ACADEMY GRADUATES
Five players have made the step up to the first team on a permanent basis. Josh Hallett, who has shown his quality in his five appearances for the Men in Black will now be a part of the midfield, competing with the likes of Nick Tompkins and Duncan Taylor for the number 12 shirt.
Theo Dan, who has impressed when opportunities have come his way, including at Kingsholm in the Gallagher Premiership will now be learning from experienced hookers Jamie George, Tom Woolstencroft and Kapeli Pifeleti.
Ollie Stonham will also be in the first team squad, and the hard-hitting back-rower can look forward to more opportunities this season.
Cameron Boon, a strong second-rower and a great lineout option will be looking to emulate fellow graduates Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe.
Toby Knight, who has featured heavily for England Under 20s recently is also amongst those adding to the vast amount of options in the back-row.
ARRIVALS
Four new players have made the move to StoneX this summer to boost the squad ahead of the new season.
Eduardo Bello, who is currently on tour with Argentina during their Rugby Championship campaign will arrive from Zebre following the conclusion of the tournament.
Hugh Tizard, a nominee for Land Rover Discovery of the Season last year has moved across London from Harlequins to add further depth to the pack.
Christian Judge returns from Worcester for his second spell at the club, and James Flynn also boosts the front-row department after joining from Jersey.
DEPARTURES
Richard Barrington brought his nine-year spell at Sarries to an end, in which he featured on 220 occasions and won four Premiership titles, and three European cups.
Vincent Koch will be moving to Wasps following his involvement with South Africa, ending a highly successful spell in North London where he contributed towards two Premiership titles and one European crown.
Tim Swinson, who was the 2020/21 Players’ Player of the Season confirmed his retirement after an outstanding career which included 38 caps for Scotland.
Elliott Obatoyinbo, Sean Reffell, Janco Venter, Tom Mills and Charlie Watson also departed the club.
Everyone at Saracens would like to wish our departing players all the best in their new ventures.
Forwards
Loosehead Props
Ralph Adams-Hale
Sam Crean
James Flynn
Eroni Mawi
Mako Vunipola
Hookers
Theo Dan
Jamie George
Ethan Lewis
Kapeli Pifeleti
Tom Woolstencroft
Tighthead Props
Eduardo Bello
Alec Clarey
Christian Judge
Marco Riccioni
Sam Wainwright
Locks
Callum Hunter-Hill
Nick Isiekwe
Maro Itoje
Hugh Tizard
Back-Rowers
Andy Christie
Ben Earl
Theo McFarland
Ollie Stonham
Billy Vunipola
Jackson Wray
Toby Knight
Backs
Scrum-Halves
Aled Davies
Ruben de Haas
Ivan van Zyl
Fly-Halves
Owen Farrell (c)
Manu Vunipola
Centres
Elliot Daly
Josh Hallett
Alex Lozowski
Dom Morris
Duncan Taylor
Nick Tompkins
Back Three
Alex Goode
Ben Harris
Alex Lewington
Sean Maitland
Max Malins
Rotimi Segun