Saracens Men confirm 2022/23 First Team Squad

We are excited to confirm our squad for the 2022/23 campaign, which sees the Men in Black return to the Heineken Champions Cup as well as their quest in the Gallagher Premiership.

NEW DEALS

Duncan Taylor activated the plus one in his contract and will be remaining StoneX for another year, the Scot made his 150th appearance for the club back in April and will enter his 11th year at the club.

Theo McFarland has committed his future to the club after signing a new long-term deal which will keep him at StoneX until at least 2026. The Samoan was a revelation in his first season and fans will be delighted to see that he has put pen to paper.

ACADEMY GRADUATES

Five players have made the step up to the first team on a permanent basis. Josh Hallett, who has shown his quality in his five appearances for the Men in Black will now be a part of the midfield, competing with the likes of Nick Tompkins and Duncan Taylor for the number 12 shirt.

Theo Dan, who has impressed when opportunities have come his way, including at Kingsholm in the Gallagher Premiership will now be learning from experienced hookers Jamie George, Tom Woolstencroft and Kapeli Pifeleti.

Ollie Stonham will also be in the first team squad, and the hard-hitting back-rower can look forward to more opportunities this season.

Cameron Boon, a strong second-rower and a great lineout option will be looking to emulate fellow graduates Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe.

Toby Knight, who has featured heavily for England Under 20s recently is also amongst those adding to the vast amount of options in the back-row.

ARRIVALS

Four new players have made the move to StoneX this summer to boost the squad ahead of the new season.

Eduardo Bello, who is currently on tour with Argentina during their Rugby Championship campaign will arrive from Zebre following the conclusion of the tournament.

Hugh Tizard, a nominee for Land Rover Discovery of the Season last year has moved across London from Harlequins to add further depth to the pack.

Christian Judge returns from Worcester for his second spell at the club, and James Flynn also boosts the front-row department after joining from Jersey.

DEPARTURES

Richard Barrington brought his nine-year spell at Sarries to an end, in which he featured on 220 occasions and won four Premiership titles, and three European cups.

Vincent Koch will be moving to Wasps following his involvement with South Africa, ending a highly successful spell in North London where he contributed towards two Premiership titles and one European crown.

Tim Swinson, who was the 2020/21 Players’ Player of the Season confirmed his retirement after an outstanding career which included 38 caps for Scotland.

Elliott Obatoyinbo, Sean Reffell, Janco Venter, Tom Mills and Charlie Watson also departed the club.

Everyone at Saracens would like to wish our departing players all the best in their new ventures.

Forwards

Loosehead Props

Ralph Adams-Hale

Sam Crean

James Flynn

Eroni Mawi

Mako Vunipola

Hookers

Theo Dan

Jamie George

Ethan Lewis

Kapeli Pifeleti

Tom Woolstencroft

Tighthead Props

Eduardo Bello

Alec Clarey

Christian Judge

Marco Riccioni

Sam Wainwright

Locks

Callum Hunter-Hill

Nick Isiekwe

Maro Itoje

Hugh Tizard

Back-Rowers

Andy Christie

Ben Earl

Theo McFarland

Ollie Stonham

Billy Vunipola

Jackson Wray

Toby Knight

Backs

Scrum-Halves

Aled Davies

Ruben de Haas

Ivan van Zyl

Fly-Halves

Owen Farrell (c)

Manu Vunipola

Centres

Elliot Daly

Josh Hallett

Alex Lozowski

Dom Morris

Duncan Taylor

Nick Tompkins

Back Three

Alex Goode

Ben Harris

Alex Lewington

Sean Maitland

Max Malins

Rotimi Segun