Saracens Men v Ampthill – Seasonal Members Priority Purchase Window Open

As announced by the government recently, we are delighted to be able to welcome 2,000 supporters to our match against Ampthill at StoneX Stadium on Monday 17th May.

With the return of fans rapidly approaching, the 48 hour priority access window for Seasonal Members to purchase a ticket has now started.

High demand is expected for the game and members are encouraged to purchase promptly upon receipt of the purchase invitation.

Any Seasonal Members who have not received an invitation email should contact SupporterServices@saracens.net to check that their email and subscription settings are correct.

Members will be able to purchase up-to the same number of tickets as they have Seasonal Membership seats, subject to a ticket limit of 6, in accordance with current government guidelines.

Supporters who were able to donate some or all of their Seasonal Membership or match ticket credit for the games impacted by Covid-19 in the 2019-20 season were sent a 24hr priority purchase window yesterday for this first game, as promised during the credit options process.

This game requires a new ticket to be purchased and is not included in existing seasonal membership packages.

All Seasonal Members will be offered either a full refund for the 2020-21 season or the value will be rolled into the 2022-23 season. Refunds will be processed following the completion of the 2020-21 season

It is hoped that this game, along with the remaining Men’s home Championship fixtures and the upcoming Saracens Women’s Semi Final will each have crowds of 2000 in attendance to support our teams.