Saracens Men vs Sale Sharks to go ahead as scheduled
Having reviewed several forecasts, Saracens Rugby Club is unaware of anything that would warrant the postponement of Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership match against Sale Sharks.
Therefore, the fixture remains scheduled to go ahead.
Whilst it may be a bit wet and windy, we look forward to welcoming Saracens and Sale Sharks supporters to NW4.
